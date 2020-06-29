All apartments in Gilbert
1752 E DOGWOOD Lane
1752 E DOGWOOD Lane

1752 East Dogwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1752 East Dogwood Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location! Location! 3 Bed, 3 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Val Vista Classics at San Tan Village. This home features new stainless steel kitchen, large living/dining area with big bright beautiful windows! The kitchen is easy to entertain in with a large island and living area right off the kitchen. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs featuring a large master bedroom. All fixtures and flooring have been upgraded. 2 Car Attached Garage - Come and see this gem before it's too late! Direct access to Route 202, SanTan Village Shops and Restaurants and many amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane have any available units?
1752 E DOGWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane have?
Some of 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1752 E DOGWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane offers parking.
Does 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane have a pool?
No, 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1752 E DOGWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
