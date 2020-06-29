1752 E DOGWOOD Lane

Amenities
Location! Location! 3 Bed, 3 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Val Vista Classics at San Tan Village. This home features new stainless steel kitchen, large living/dining area with big bright beautiful windows! The kitchen is easy to entertain in with a large island and living area right off the kitchen. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs featuring a large master bedroom. All fixtures and flooring have been upgraded. 2 Car Attached Garage - Come and see this gem before it's too late! Direct access to Route 202, SanTan Village Shops and Restaurants and many amenities.