1752 E DOGWOOD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location! Location! 3 Bed, 3 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Val Vista Classics at San Tan Village. This home features new stainless steel kitchen, large living/dining area with big bright beautiful windows! The kitchen is easy to entertain in with a large island and living area right off the kitchen. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs featuring a large master bedroom. All fixtures and flooring have been upgraded. 2 Car Attached Garage - Come and see this gem before it's too late! Direct access to Route 202, SanTan Village Shops and Restaurants and many amenities.