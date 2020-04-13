1720 South Martingale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Here it is! 3 bed. 2-1/2 bath house on Gilbert! Lyons gate is situated less than 1 mile from the 202. The main level has a great room, tile thru the kitchen dining and half bath areas. There is a slider off the great room leading to an oversized patio. Head up the stairs and you will find 3 spacious bedrooms all with a full bath in the hall as well as the master bath complete with a 5' shower, large vanity, private toilet room and a walk in closet. No pets please.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

