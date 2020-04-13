All apartments in Gilbert
1720 South Martingale Road
1720 South Martingale Road

1720 South Martingale Road · No Longer Available
Location

1720 South Martingale Road, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Here it is! 3 bed. 2-1/2 bath house on Gilbert! Lyons gate is situated less than 1 mile from the 202. The main level has a great room, tile thru the kitchen dining and half bath areas. There is a slider off the great room leading to an oversized patio. Head up the stairs and you will find 3 spacious bedrooms all with a full bath in the hall as well as the master bath complete with a 5' shower, large vanity, private toilet room and a walk in closet. No pets please.

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Karen Heimbach direct @ (480) 662-4081 and email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com

View all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 South Martingale Road have any available units?
1720 South Martingale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 South Martingale Road have?
Some of 1720 South Martingale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 South Martingale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1720 South Martingale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 South Martingale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 South Martingale Road is pet friendly.
Does 1720 South Martingale Road offer parking?
No, 1720 South Martingale Road does not offer parking.
Does 1720 South Martingale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 South Martingale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 South Martingale Road have a pool?
No, 1720 South Martingale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1720 South Martingale Road have accessible units?
No, 1720 South Martingale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 South Martingale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 South Martingale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
