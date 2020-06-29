1696 E JOSEPH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

This four-bedroom home features access to a community pool, tennis courts, playground, BBQ grills, and community center, plus a private enclosed side pavers patio! Inside, the kitchen has granite countertops, pantry, and stainless steel/black appliances. Home has two Master bedrooms, with the second floor Master bathroom including upgraded tile-topped vanity, surround-tile walk-in shower and separate tub. The third floor houses the huge second Master Bedroom with full bathroom that could also be used as a play loft, game room or theater. Other perks include a bonus den/game room, indoor laundry with overhead cabinet storage and two-car garage. Enjoy close proximity to bus lines, lots of shopping/dining, Costco, and I-202 access!