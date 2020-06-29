All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1696 E JOSEPH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1696 E JOSEPH Way
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:00 AM

1696 E JOSEPH Way

1696 East Joseph Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1696 East Joseph Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
This four-bedroom home features access to a community pool, tennis courts, playground, BBQ grills, and community center, plus a private enclosed side pavers patio! Inside, the kitchen has granite countertops, pantry, and stainless steel/black appliances. Home has two Master bedrooms, with the second floor Master bathroom including upgraded tile-topped vanity, surround-tile walk-in shower and separate tub. The third floor houses the huge second Master Bedroom with full bathroom that could also be used as a play loft, game room or theater. Other perks include a bonus den/game room, indoor laundry with overhead cabinet storage and two-car garage. Enjoy close proximity to bus lines, lots of shopping/dining, Costco, and I-202 access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1696 E JOSEPH Way have any available units?
1696 E JOSEPH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1696 E JOSEPH Way have?
Some of 1696 E JOSEPH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1696 E JOSEPH Way currently offering any rent specials?
1696 E JOSEPH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1696 E JOSEPH Way pet-friendly?
No, 1696 E JOSEPH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1696 E JOSEPH Way offer parking?
Yes, 1696 E JOSEPH Way offers parking.
Does 1696 E JOSEPH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1696 E JOSEPH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1696 E JOSEPH Way have a pool?
Yes, 1696 E JOSEPH Way has a pool.
Does 1696 E JOSEPH Way have accessible units?
No, 1696 E JOSEPH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1696 E JOSEPH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1696 E JOSEPH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College