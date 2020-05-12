All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1695 South Rome Street

1695 South Rome Street · No Longer Available
Location

1695 South Rome Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
1695 South Rome Street Available 07/01/20 1695 South Rome Street Gilbert, Arizona 85295 - Welcome home to this single level (no interior steps) 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the desirable Fincher Farm community. Newly remodeled home with fresh neutral paint and tile throughout. Large kitchen boasts refinished fresh white cabinets, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen overlooks large family room perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom features over-sized walk-in closet with tons of storage. En-suite bathroom includes dual vanities, walk in shower and separate tub. Enjoy BBQs on your covered patio or soccer on your lush green yard. New light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Community sub-division includes community pool, walking and biking trails, volleyball and basketball courts. Close to major freeways, entertainment, and less than a mile to San Tan Village mall and shopping areas.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Gilbert Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE4181783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 South Rome Street have any available units?
1695 South Rome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1695 South Rome Street have?
Some of 1695 South Rome Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 South Rome Street currently offering any rent specials?
1695 South Rome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 South Rome Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1695 South Rome Street is pet friendly.
Does 1695 South Rome Street offer parking?
Yes, 1695 South Rome Street offers parking.
Does 1695 South Rome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 South Rome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 South Rome Street have a pool?
Yes, 1695 South Rome Street has a pool.
Does 1695 South Rome Street have accessible units?
No, 1695 South Rome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 South Rome Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1695 South Rome Street has units with dishwashers.

