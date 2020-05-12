1662 South Martingale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon! Check out this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Gilbert's Lyons Gate Community! Kitchen with all appliances. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Tile in all high traffic areas. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Back patio. Two car garage. Lyonâx80x99s Gate has three community pools, eight playgrounds equipped with picnic areas and grills, a clubhouse which can be rented out by residents and countless greenbelts located throughout the community. Available Mid-June! No Pets



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



