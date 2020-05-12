All apartments in Gilbert
1662 South Martingale Road

1662 South Martingale Road · No Longer Available
Location

1662 South Martingale Road, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Check out this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Gilbert's Lyons Gate Community! Kitchen with all appliances. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Tile in all high traffic areas. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Back patio. Two car garage. Lyonâx80x99s Gate has three community pools, eight playgrounds equipped with picnic areas and grills, a clubhouse which can be rented out by residents and countless greenbelts located throughout the community. Available Mid-June! No Pets

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1662 South Martingale Road have any available units?
1662 South Martingale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1662 South Martingale Road have?
Some of 1662 South Martingale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1662 South Martingale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1662 South Martingale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1662 South Martingale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1662 South Martingale Road is pet friendly.
Does 1662 South Martingale Road offer parking?
Yes, 1662 South Martingale Road offers parking.
Does 1662 South Martingale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1662 South Martingale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1662 South Martingale Road have a pool?
Yes, 1662 South Martingale Road has a pool.
Does 1662 South Martingale Road have accessible units?
No, 1662 South Martingale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1662 South Martingale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1662 South Martingale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
