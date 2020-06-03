All apartments in Gilbert
158 West Leah Court
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:06 PM

158 West Leah Court

158 West Leah Court · No Longer Available
Location

158 West Leah Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Beautiful home in very nice Gilbert Neighborhood! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba + loft - plenty of room waiting for you! This property features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and neutral carpet. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite tops and beautiful cabinets, opens up to large family room with tiled fireplace. Tile in entry, halls, kitchen, laundry and baths. Natural Wood banister leads the way upstairs to bedrooms and cozy loft that overlooks lower living area. Vaulted master bedroom and bath with separate shower and tub, double sinks and walk in closet. Ample storage in Laundry room with washer and dryer!! Great backyard with covered patio, grassy area, and fruit trees. Short walk to green neighborhood parks and playground. Close to shopping and less than a mile to US 60 access. COME SEE TODAY!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 West Leah Court have any available units?
158 West Leah Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 West Leah Court have?
Some of 158 West Leah Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 West Leah Court currently offering any rent specials?
158 West Leah Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 West Leah Court pet-friendly?
No, 158 West Leah Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 158 West Leah Court offer parking?
No, 158 West Leah Court does not offer parking.
Does 158 West Leah Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 West Leah Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 West Leah Court have a pool?
No, 158 West Leah Court does not have a pool.
Does 158 West Leah Court have accessible units?
No, 158 West Leah Court does not have accessible units.
Does 158 West Leah Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 West Leah Court does not have units with dishwashers.
