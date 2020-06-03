158 West Leah Court

Amenities

Beautiful home in very nice Gilbert Neighborhood! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba + loft - plenty of room waiting for you! This property features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and neutral carpet. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite tops and beautiful cabinets, opens up to large family room with tiled fireplace. Tile in entry, halls, kitchen, laundry and baths. Natural Wood banister leads the way upstairs to bedrooms and cozy loft that overlooks lower living area. Vaulted master bedroom and bath with separate shower and tub, double sinks and walk in closet. Ample storage in Laundry room with washer and dryer!! Great backyard with covered patio, grassy area, and fruit trees. Short walk to green neighborhood parks and playground. Close to shopping and less than a mile to US 60 access. COME SEE TODAY!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.