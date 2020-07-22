All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1569 E AZALEA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1569 E AZALEA Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM

1569 E AZALEA Drive

1569 East Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1569 East Azalea Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Vista Dorada

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a spacious great room floor plan with carpet and tile in all the right places. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and black appliances. The master bath has a separate tub and shower. Backyard has a covered patio and grass to enjoy!Property Available 12/13/19Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1175/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No cats, small dogs only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1569 E AZALEA Drive have any available units?
1569 E AZALEA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1569 E AZALEA Drive have?
Some of 1569 E AZALEA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1569 E AZALEA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1569 E AZALEA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1569 E AZALEA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1569 E AZALEA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1569 E AZALEA Drive offer parking?
No, 1569 E AZALEA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1569 E AZALEA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1569 E AZALEA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1569 E AZALEA Drive have a pool?
No, 1569 E AZALEA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1569 E AZALEA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1569 E AZALEA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1569 E AZALEA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1569 E AZALEA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College