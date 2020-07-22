1569 E AZALEA Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a spacious great room floor plan with carpet and tile in all the right places. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and black appliances. The master bath has a separate tub and shower. Backyard has a covered patio and grass to enjoy!Property Available 12/13/19Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1175/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No cats, small dogs only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin