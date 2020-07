Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

applications have been closed by owner@@@@@You will enjoy the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, Open Kitchen with granite island has plenty of cabinets. Master Bedroom room for large bed ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Two car garage with built in cabinets. Landscaping will be maintained by aprofessional gardener. This Gilbert home is located in with multiple Parks, one just few feet away. Large back yard with grass and trees.