Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:17 PM

1551 S COLE Drive

1551 S Cole Dr · (602) 317-0988
Location

1551 S Cole Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2167 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This model is the largest single story floor plan in Ray Ranch! Newer Premier Laminate Wood Floor and interior paint in ALL living areas. Greatroom concept. Kitchen has Quartz Stone Counter tops. Comfortable floorplan, with spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets. Comes with fridge, washer and dryer. Convenient location with easy access to Loop 202 freeway. Also close to San Tan Mall, hospital, Polar Ice, lots of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This is a beautiful home ready for its next tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 S COLE Drive have any available units?
1551 S COLE Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 S COLE Drive have?
Some of 1551 S COLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 S COLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1551 S COLE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 S COLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1551 S COLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1551 S COLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1551 S COLE Drive does offer parking.
Does 1551 S COLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 S COLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 S COLE Drive have a pool?
No, 1551 S COLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1551 S COLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1551 S COLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 S COLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 S COLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
