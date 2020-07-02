1551 East Betsy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Gilbert Home for Rent! Near 202 freeway and golf course. Wood laminate floors, security system installed, cable ready, and walk in master closet! This cute home will go fast!



Qualifications and Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



