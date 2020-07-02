All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1551 East Betsy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1551 East Betsy Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1551 East Betsy Lane

1551 East Betsy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1551 East Betsy Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Gilbert Home for Rent! Near 202 freeway and golf course. Wood laminate floors, security system installed, cable ready, and walk in master closet! This cute home will go fast!

Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com

View our available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Qualifications and Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

- Visit our website for additional information

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 East Betsy Lane have any available units?
1551 East Betsy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1551 East Betsy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1551 East Betsy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 East Betsy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 East Betsy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1551 East Betsy Lane offer parking?
No, 1551 East Betsy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1551 East Betsy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 East Betsy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 East Betsy Lane have a pool?
No, 1551 East Betsy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1551 East Betsy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1551 East Betsy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 East Betsy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 East Betsy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 East Betsy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 East Betsy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College