Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 full Bath house, with an additional open den or game room, spacious great room, on a quiet corner lot, newly installed carpet and new paint through out and new exterior painting too, new kitchen appliances, gas stove, master bedroom with walk-in closet, a small bedroom suite, key less main entry, large backyard, conveniently located, excellent schools, nearly new dishwasher, washer and dryer.