Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Lovely home in popular Val Vista Lakes. Vaulted ceilings in both Living Room & Master bedroom. Has open & spacious living and family rooms. Fireplaces in Family & Master bedroom. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Italian tile in kitchen, guest bathroom & laundry room. Great space in master bedroom with fireplace and walk-in closet. Upstairs has porcelain tile in master & hallway bathroom. Landscaping in backyard has fresh look. Landlord pays HOA to Val Vista so tenants have access to all the amenities. Community features include Club house with Olympic Junior swimming pool and with beach pool, tennis courts, work-out room. Come see what all the home and community has to offer.