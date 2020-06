150 E BETSY Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym basketball court fireplace

LOCATION! LOCATION! MODEL PERFECT HOME ON OVERSIZED N/S INTERIOR QUIET LOT - ACROSS THE STREET FROM NEIGHBORHOOD PARK W/PLAY EQUIPMENT & BASKETBALL CT - PERFECT FOR FAMILY OUTINGS! 13' TILE IN ALL TRAFFIC AREAS, LAMINATE FLOORING IN GREATROOM AND ONE BEDROOM, CARPET WITH GORGEOUS GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS WITH BEAUTIFUL TILE BACKSPLASH KITCHEN & EAT-IN-KITCHEN W/BAY WINDOW. *WOOD BLINDS*SUN SCREENS*VAULTED CEILINGS*TRUE 4 BDRMS ALL WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS* WRAPAROUND BREAKFAST BAR*CNTR ISLAND*DESK/KITCHEN. LEMON TREE AND MATURE TREES IN BACKYARD. Near FREEWAY 101, 202 &60. Near San Tan Mall, Crossroads shopping, Lifetime Fitness, Award winning Gilbert Schools. Across the Green Park.