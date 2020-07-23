All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

1497 E Joseph Way

1497 Joseph Way · No Longer Available
Location

1497 Joseph Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1497 E Joseph Way Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom in Spectrum @ Val Vista! - Make yourself at home in this gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bathroom PLUS upstairs loft!! Brand new beautiful granite countertops, neutral tones throughout, walk in closets in ALL bedrooms! Kitchen opens up into living room area that boasts gorgeous tile floors. Sliding door in living room opens into a well kept backyard with synthetic grass for easy maintenance!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1795
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1795
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1795 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5106053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1497 E Joseph Way have any available units?
1497 E Joseph Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1497 E Joseph Way have?
Some of 1497 E Joseph Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1497 E Joseph Way currently offering any rent specials?
1497 E Joseph Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1497 E Joseph Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1497 E Joseph Way is pet friendly.
Does 1497 E Joseph Way offer parking?
No, 1497 E Joseph Way does not offer parking.
Does 1497 E Joseph Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1497 E Joseph Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1497 E Joseph Way have a pool?
Yes, 1497 E Joseph Way has a pool.
Does 1497 E Joseph Way have accessible units?
No, 1497 E Joseph Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1497 E Joseph Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1497 E Joseph Way does not have units with dishwashers.
