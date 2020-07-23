Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1497 E Joseph Way Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom in Spectrum @ Val Vista! - Make yourself at home in this gorgeous 3 bed 2.5 bathroom PLUS upstairs loft!! Brand new beautiful granite countertops, neutral tones throughout, walk in closets in ALL bedrooms! Kitchen opens up into living room area that boasts gorgeous tile floors. Sliding door in living room opens into a well kept backyard with synthetic grass for easy maintenance!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1795

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1795

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1795 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE5106053)