1485 E Chestnut Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Prime Gilbert location close to freeway, shopping and restaurants. Come take a look and get ready to say HOME SWEET HOME! This immaculate home has gorgeous dark wood laminate flooring throughout downstairs with 6'' baseboards. Vaulted ceiling family room opens into a spacious remodeled kitchen that features beautiful quartz countertops with glass tiled backsplash complimented by white cabinets. Upstairs sink your toes into newer carpet with thick upgraded padding, all bathrooms remodeled & have 20'' tile. Upstairs also features spacious laundry room and all bedrooms. Backyard is entertainers delight with extended paver patio and decorative lighting all overlooking a lush green lawn with no backyard neighbors and RV gate. The rent INCLUDES front and backyard Landscape Maintenance. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* Owner will accept one small dog. If approved, there will be an additional pet fee of $20 per month and/or $150 pet deposit. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5717857)