1485 E Chestnut Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1485 E Chestnut Lane

1485 East Chestnut Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1485 East Chestnut Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Vista Dorada

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Prime Gilbert location close to freeway, shopping and restaurants. Come take a look and get ready to say HOME SWEET HOME! This immaculate home has gorgeous dark wood laminate flooring throughout downstairs with 6'' baseboards. Vaulted ceiling family room opens into a spacious remodeled kitchen that features beautiful quartz countertops with glass tiled backsplash complimented by white cabinets. Upstairs sink your toes into newer carpet with thick upgraded padding, all bathrooms remodeled & have 20'' tile. Upstairs also features spacious laundry room and all bedrooms. Backyard is entertainers delight with extended paver patio and decorative lighting all overlooking a lush green lawn with no backyard neighbors and RV gate. The rent INCLUDES front and backyard Landscape Maintenance. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* Owner will accept one small dog. If approved, there will be an additional pet fee of $20 per month and/or $150 pet deposit. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5717857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 E Chestnut Lane have any available units?
1485 E Chestnut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1485 E Chestnut Lane have?
Some of 1485 E Chestnut Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 E Chestnut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1485 E Chestnut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 E Chestnut Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1485 E Chestnut Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1485 E Chestnut Lane offer parking?
No, 1485 E Chestnut Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1485 E Chestnut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 E Chestnut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 E Chestnut Lane have a pool?
No, 1485 E Chestnut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1485 E Chestnut Lane have accessible units?
No, 1485 E Chestnut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 E Chestnut Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 E Chestnut Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

