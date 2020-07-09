Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

1464 S Colt Drive Available 06/01/20 Beauty in Higley Park! - Move in Ready! This FORMER MODEL 3 bed/2.5 bath is perfect for your new home! Kitchen features corian counters, stainless appliances, lots of storage/cabinets and counter space. Large Family room with enclosed patio. Upgraded staircase, newer carpet and paint. Master is huge with private balcony and custom tiled walk in shower/vanity. Upstairs also has two additional bedrooms, loft area, large storage closet and other small balconies! Small dogs only on approval. 1.5% Gilbert tax to be added to monthly rent. CAN NOT show until 5/18.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3595295)