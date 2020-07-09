All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1464 S Colt Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1464 S Colt Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

1464 S Colt Drive

1464 S Colt Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1464 S Colt Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
1464 S Colt Drive Available 06/01/20 Beauty in Higley Park! - Move in Ready! This FORMER MODEL 3 bed/2.5 bath is perfect for your new home! Kitchen features corian counters, stainless appliances, lots of storage/cabinets and counter space. Large Family room with enclosed patio. Upgraded staircase, newer carpet and paint. Master is huge with private balcony and custom tiled walk in shower/vanity. Upstairs also has two additional bedrooms, loft area, large storage closet and other small balconies! Small dogs only on approval. 1.5% Gilbert tax to be added to monthly rent. CAN NOT show until 5/18.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3595295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 S Colt Drive have any available units?
1464 S Colt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1464 S Colt Drive have?
Some of 1464 S Colt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 S Colt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1464 S Colt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 S Colt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1464 S Colt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1464 S Colt Drive offer parking?
No, 1464 S Colt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1464 S Colt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 S Colt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 S Colt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1464 S Colt Drive has a pool.
Does 1464 S Colt Drive have accessible units?
No, 1464 S Colt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 S Colt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 S Colt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College