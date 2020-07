Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Beautiful home is centrally located in the heart of Gilbert. It features a Great eat-in kitchen with Bay windows, Great room with Fireplace, large Master Suite with Walk-in closet. Shutters on most windows. 2 car garage with cabinets. A short drive to shopping, entertainment & restaurants. A Great home in a Quiet Neighborhood! No Smoking! Landlord to pre-approve Pets. Tenant to verify School Districts and HOA information.