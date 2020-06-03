1401 West Coral Reef Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Live on a lake in the prestigious Islands community in Gilbert! Completely remodeled this gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 story waterfront townhouse is a must-see! Features include a spacious open floor plan that makes for easy entertaining. Kitchen with pretty dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. Living room with two way fireplace. Master bedroom with private balcony and walk-in closet. Master bath with dual sinks, a huge tiled walk-in shower. The catwalk leads to two nice size secondary bedrooms. Neutral two-tone paint, travertine tile in all living areas. Upgraded neutral carpet in bedrooms. Soaring 25' ceilings. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Relax on the large patio overlooking the lake. Enjoy the community pool, parks and clubhouse.



Pets: Will be considered - No pets allowed!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



