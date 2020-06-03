All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1401 West Coral Reef Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 5:54 PM

1401 West Coral Reef Drive

1401 West Coral Reef Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1401 West Coral Reef Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Live on a lake in the prestigious Islands community in Gilbert! Completely remodeled this gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 story waterfront townhouse is a must-see! Features include a spacious open floor plan that makes for easy entertaining. Kitchen with pretty dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. Living room with two way fireplace. Master bedroom with private balcony and walk-in closet. Master bath with dual sinks, a huge tiled walk-in shower. The catwalk leads to two nice size secondary bedrooms. Neutral two-tone paint, travertine tile in all living areas. Upgraded neutral carpet in bedrooms. Soaring 25' ceilings. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Relax on the large patio overlooking the lake. Enjoy the community pool, parks and clubhouse.

Pets: Will be considered - No pets allowed!

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 West Coral Reef Drive have any available units?
1401 West Coral Reef Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 West Coral Reef Drive have?
Some of 1401 West Coral Reef Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 West Coral Reef Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1401 West Coral Reef Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 West Coral Reef Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1401 West Coral Reef Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1401 West Coral Reef Drive offer parking?
No, 1401 West Coral Reef Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1401 West Coral Reef Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 West Coral Reef Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 West Coral Reef Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1401 West Coral Reef Drive has a pool.
Does 1401 West Coral Reef Drive have accessible units?
No, 1401 West Coral Reef Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 West Coral Reef Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 West Coral Reef Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

