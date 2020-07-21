All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1369 Chestnut Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1369 Chestnut Lane
Last updated July 13 2019 at 12:07 AM

1369 Chestnut Lane

1369 East Chestnut Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1369 East Chestnut Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Vista Dorada

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vacant and move-in ready! Beautiful Single story home with 4 bedrooms, plus office and 3 full bathrooms. In addition to master bedroom, another room has full bath inside the room! Ceiling fans in all rooms! Refrigerator (no ice maker), washer and dryer available. Corner lot, south facing big backyard overlooking nice green park. Easy access to San Tan 202 Frwy and Gilbert Mercy Hospital, close to Santan Mall.

NO cat. NO smoking. Prefer no dog (only one small lap dog may be considered). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1650 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee when applicable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 Chestnut Lane have any available units?
1369 Chestnut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1369 Chestnut Lane have?
Some of 1369 Chestnut Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 Chestnut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1369 Chestnut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 Chestnut Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1369 Chestnut Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1369 Chestnut Lane offer parking?
No, 1369 Chestnut Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1369 Chestnut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1369 Chestnut Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 Chestnut Lane have a pool?
No, 1369 Chestnut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1369 Chestnut Lane have accessible units?
No, 1369 Chestnut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 Chestnut Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1369 Chestnut Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College