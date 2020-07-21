1369 Chestnut Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vacant and move-in ready! Beautiful Single story home with 4 bedrooms, plus office and 3 full bathrooms. In addition to master bedroom, another room has full bath inside the room! Ceiling fans in all rooms! Refrigerator (no ice maker), washer and dryer available. Corner lot, south facing big backyard overlooking nice green park. Easy access to San Tan 202 Frwy and Gilbert Mercy Hospital, close to Santan Mall.



NO cat. NO smoking. Prefer no dog (only one small lap dog may be considered). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1650 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee when applicable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.