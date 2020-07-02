All apartments in Gilbert
1364 E Walnut Rd
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:36 AM

1364 E Walnut Rd

1364 East Walnut Road · No Longer Available
Location

1364 East Walnut Road, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Vista Dorada

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully, spacious and flowing 4 bedroom floor plan in Vista Dorada. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. All appliances included. Large mature and well landscaped backyard.
Pets upon approval. $1795 security deposit + $200 admin + first months rent (prorated if applicable) + pet deposit (if applicable). App fee is $50 per person 18 yrs of age or older. Monthly rent will have a 4% admin fee includes rental tax expense.
Submit application at www.sapphirerealtyaz.com
Single Story. 2097 sq ft. 2 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 E Walnut Rd have any available units?
1364 E Walnut Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1364 E Walnut Rd have?
Some of 1364 E Walnut Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 E Walnut Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1364 E Walnut Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 E Walnut Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1364 E Walnut Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1364 E Walnut Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1364 E Walnut Rd offers parking.
Does 1364 E Walnut Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 E Walnut Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 E Walnut Rd have a pool?
No, 1364 E Walnut Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1364 E Walnut Rd have accessible units?
No, 1364 E Walnut Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 E Walnut Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1364 E Walnut Rd has units with dishwashers.

