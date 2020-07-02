1364 E Walnut Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully, spacious and flowing 4 bedroom floor plan in Vista Dorada. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. All appliances included. Large mature and well landscaped backyard.

Pets upon approval. $1795 security deposit + $200 admin + first months rent (prorated if applicable) + pet deposit (if applicable). App fee is $50 per person 18 yrs of age or older. Monthly rent will have a 4% admin fee includes rental tax expense.

Submit application at www.sapphirerealtyaz.com

Single Story. 2097 sq ft. 2 Car Garage.