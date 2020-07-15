1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court

Amenities

FULLY REMODELED open floor plan single story with valuted ceilings and oversized backyard in the highly sought after community of Val Vista Lakes! Wood-like porcelain tile floors throughtout, designer granite in kitchen and guest bathroom, beautiful white marble in master bath with large soaking tub and separate stand in shower, upgraded clear view 4'' shutters on every window, brand new elegant 7'' baseboards, upgraded cabinetry, new LED lighting throughout and brand new tankless water heater, RO, soft water and patio misting systems! This home cannot be beat, and situated perfectly on a corner lot which provides ample parking and has tons of back yard privacy. For extra security and smart home features, you can video monitor your front door, garage and side gate from anywhere, and even unlock or re-lock your front door for visitors or when you can't find your key! Close walking distance to multiple community parks and the multi-million dollar clubhouse and pools overlooking the breathtaking lakes and waterfalls this communicty is reknowned for. Opportunities to rent here do not come up often so don't miss the opportunity in this perfect renovated home. Photos coming soon.