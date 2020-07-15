All apartments in Gilbert
1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court

1301 East Sand Dollar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1301 East Sand Dollar Circle, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
FULLY REMODELED open floor plan single story with valuted ceilings and oversized backyard in the highly sought after community of Val Vista Lakes! Wood-like porcelain tile floors throughtout, designer granite in kitchen and guest bathroom, beautiful white marble in master bath with large soaking tub and separate stand in shower, upgraded clear view 4'' shutters on every window, brand new elegant 7'' baseboards, upgraded cabinetry, new LED lighting throughout and brand new tankless water heater, RO, soft water and patio misting systems! This home cannot be beat, and situated perfectly on a corner lot which provides ample parking and has tons of back yard privacy. For extra security and smart home features, you can video monitor your front door, garage and side gate from anywhere, and even unlock or re-lock your front door for visitors or when you can't find your key! Close walking distance to multiple community parks and the multi-million dollar clubhouse and pools overlooking the breathtaking lakes and waterfalls this communicty is reknowned for. Opportunities to rent here do not come up often so don't miss the opportunity in this perfect renovated home. Photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court have any available units?
1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court have?
Some of 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court currently offering any rent specials?
1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court pet-friendly?
No, 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court offer parking?
Yes, 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court offers parking.
Does 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court have a pool?
Yes, 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court has a pool.
Does 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court have accessible units?
No, 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 E SAND DOLLAR Court has units with dishwashers.
