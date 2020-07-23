1271 S Saguaro St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/31/20 Great Gilbert Location, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Beautiful Single family House 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom equipped with a kitchen that includes an induction range oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal, the unit also includes, washer and dryer, double pane windows, patio and a garage.



Resident is responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

No pets are allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5968989)