Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1271 S Saguaro St

1271 South Saguaro Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1271 South Saguaro Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/31/20 Great Gilbert Location, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Beautiful Single family House 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom equipped with a kitchen that includes an induction range oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal, the unit also includes, washer and dryer, double pane windows, patio and a garage.

Resident is responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets are allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 S Saguaro St have any available units?
1271 S Saguaro St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 S Saguaro St have?
Some of 1271 S Saguaro St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 S Saguaro St currently offering any rent specials?
1271 S Saguaro St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 S Saguaro St pet-friendly?
No, 1271 S Saguaro St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1271 S Saguaro St offer parking?
Yes, 1271 S Saguaro St offers parking.
Does 1271 S Saguaro St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1271 S Saguaro St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 S Saguaro St have a pool?
No, 1271 S Saguaro St does not have a pool.
Does 1271 S Saguaro St have accessible units?
No, 1271 S Saguaro St does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 S Saguaro St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 S Saguaro St has units with dishwashers.
