1271 S Saguaro St

Amenities
Available 07/31/20 Great Gilbert Location, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Beautiful Single family House 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom equipped with a kitchen that includes an induction range oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal, the unit also includes, washer and dryer, double pane windows, patio and a garage.
Resident is responsible for all utilities
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets are allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5968989)