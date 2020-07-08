All apartments in Gilbert
126 S. Catalina St.

126 South Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Location

126 South Catalina Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom + Bonus Room/Den, 2 Bath, 1Car Carport, Living Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Dining Room, Inside Laundry Room w/Hook-ups.

Major Crossroads: Elliot and Gilbert

Near: Historic Downtown Gilbert, Gilbert Elementary School, Mesquite Jr. High & High School, Mesquite Aquatic Center, Park Park, Library Park, The Islands, Neely Ranch Riparian Preserve.

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 S. Catalina St. have any available units?
126 S. Catalina St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 S. Catalina St. have?
Some of 126 S. Catalina St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 S. Catalina St. currently offering any rent specials?
126 S. Catalina St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 S. Catalina St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 S. Catalina St. is pet friendly.
Does 126 S. Catalina St. offer parking?
Yes, 126 S. Catalina St. offers parking.
Does 126 S. Catalina St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 S. Catalina St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 S. Catalina St. have a pool?
No, 126 S. Catalina St. does not have a pool.
Does 126 S. Catalina St. have accessible units?
No, 126 S. Catalina St. does not have accessible units.
Does 126 S. Catalina St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 S. Catalina St. does not have units with dishwashers.

