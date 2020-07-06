1228 W BRUCE Avenue

Amenities
Elegance, comfort and warmth abound in this central Gilbert home located close to the vibrant downtown Gilbert area. Quality upgrades and updates are found throughout this recent remodel: custom cabinetry and granite slab counters in the kitchen and both bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting and tile plank floors. This lovely home includes a formal living & dining room along with 4 full bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge laundry room, low maintenance front yard & lush, private backyard with an over-sized covered patio. Don't miss the community pool just down the street as well as the Town of Gilbert Parks & Recreation Center a short walk away. Downtown Gilbert, bustling with restaurants & shopping, is only a short bike ride away along the canal and bike trails. Sorry no cats