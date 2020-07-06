All apartments in Gilbert
1228 W BRUCE Avenue
Last updated October 14 2019 at 11:08 AM

1228 W BRUCE Avenue

1228 West Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1228 West Bruce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
North Shore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Elegance, comfort and warmth abound in this central Gilbert home located close to the vibrant downtown Gilbert area. Quality upgrades and updates are found throughout this recent remodel: custom cabinetry and granite slab counters in the kitchen and both bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting and tile plank floors. This lovely home includes a formal living & dining room along with 4 full bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge laundry room, low maintenance front yard & lush, private backyard with an over-sized covered patio. Don't miss the community pool just down the street as well as the Town of Gilbert Parks & Recreation Center a short walk away. Downtown Gilbert, bustling with restaurants & shopping, is only a short bike ride away along the canal and bike trails. Sorry no cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 W BRUCE Avenue have any available units?
1228 W BRUCE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 W BRUCE Avenue have?
Some of 1228 W BRUCE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 W BRUCE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1228 W BRUCE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 W BRUCE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1228 W BRUCE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1228 W BRUCE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1228 W BRUCE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1228 W BRUCE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 W BRUCE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 W BRUCE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1228 W BRUCE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1228 W BRUCE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1228 W BRUCE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 W BRUCE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 W BRUCE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

