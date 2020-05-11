1199 E MARCELLA Lane

Amenities
Highly desirable Spectrum at Val Vista. Great location! These don't last long! Exterior repainted 2020. Excellent freeway access. Close to San Tan Mall, restaurants, shopping, & medical facilities. Easy to maintain yard. This 4 bedroom home has almost almost new carpet on stairs & 2nd level. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Relax by the two way fireplace! Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Check out the LARGE secondary bedroom - it will surprise you. Complete with a water softener for Arizona's water conditions. Wi-Fi enabled thermostats allow you to control your cooling & heating from your phone.