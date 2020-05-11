All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1199 E MARCELLA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1199 E MARCELLA Lane
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:54 AM

1199 E MARCELLA Lane

1199 Marcella Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1199 Marcella Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Highly desirable Spectrum at Val Vista. Great location! These don't last long! Exterior repainted 2020. Excellent freeway access. Close to San Tan Mall, restaurants, shopping, & medical facilities. Easy to maintain yard. This 4 bedroom home has almost almost new carpet on stairs & 2nd level. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Relax by the two way fireplace! Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Check out the LARGE secondary bedroom - it will surprise you. Complete with a water softener for Arizona's water conditions. Wi-Fi enabled thermostats allow you to control your cooling & heating from your phone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 E MARCELLA Lane have any available units?
1199 E MARCELLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1199 E MARCELLA Lane have?
Some of 1199 E MARCELLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 E MARCELLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1199 E MARCELLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 E MARCELLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1199 E MARCELLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1199 E MARCELLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1199 E MARCELLA Lane offers parking.
Does 1199 E MARCELLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 E MARCELLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 E MARCELLA Lane have a pool?
No, 1199 E MARCELLA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1199 E MARCELLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 1199 E MARCELLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 E MARCELLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1199 E MARCELLA Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College