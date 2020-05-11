1199 E MARCELLA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Highly desirable Spectrum at Val Vista. Great location! These don't last long! Exterior repainted 2020. Excellent freeway access. Close to San Tan Mall, restaurants, shopping, & medical facilities. Easy to maintain yard. This 4 bedroom home has almost almost new carpet on stairs & 2nd level. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Relax by the two way fireplace! Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Check out the LARGE secondary bedroom - it will surprise you. Complete with a water softener for Arizona's water conditions. Wi-Fi enabled thermostats allow you to control your cooling & heating from your phone.