Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1195 E Canyon Creek Dr

1195 East Canyon Creek Drive · (480) 633-1993
Location

1195 East Canyon Creek Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr · Avail. Jun 19

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1993 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1195 E Canyon Creek Dr Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE 6/19/2020!!! - Great home located in Spectrum close to schools, freeways, shopping, and more! This home features a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, den, and a loft! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry, and granite counter tops. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, private master bath with large soaking tub, separate shower, and double sinks. Second floor laundry room with linen closet. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3055310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr have any available units?
1195 E Canyon Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr have?
Some of 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1195 E Canyon Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1195 E Canyon Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
