1195 E Canyon Creek Dr Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE 6/19/2020!!! - Great home located in Spectrum close to schools, freeways, shopping, and more! This home features a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, den, and a loft! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry, and granite counter tops. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, private master bath with large soaking tub, separate shower, and double sinks. Second floor laundry room with linen closet. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



