1180 East Canyon Creek Drive

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

3D TOUR!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ecDpHWW8MB5



heck out this home before it is too late! Located in the desirable Villas At The Spectrum community, this spacious home has been touched by designers and highlights many immaculate upgrades that will make you never want to leave! Don't forget about the close proximity to the San Tan Mall, down town Gilbert, restaurants, top rated schools, bike/running path + canal. Make your dream of living in this home a reality!



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,031.25, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.