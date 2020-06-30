All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1180 East Canyon Creek Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 5:57 PM

1180 East Canyon Creek Drive

1180 East Canyon Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1180 East Canyon Creek Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3D TOUR!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ecDpHWW8MB5

heck out this home before it is too late! Located in the desirable Villas At The Spectrum community, this spacious home has been touched by designers and highlights many immaculate upgrades that will make you never want to leave! Don't forget about the close proximity to the San Tan Mall, down town Gilbert, restaurants, top rated schools, bike/running path + canal. Make your dream of living in this home a reality!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,031.25, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive have any available units?
1180 East Canyon Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1180 East Canyon Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1180 East Canyon Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College