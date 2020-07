Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

This 3 car garage home is loaded. New Ac, Wood Floors, Travertine, Granite counters, newer designer paint, 2 inch blinds, stainless appliances, and all newer fans and fixtures. The home backs to the t box on the golf course, and has a large over sized corner lot. Huge patio with built in speakers and a den/office/theater room. There are great features throughout the home don't miss this it even has a water softener.