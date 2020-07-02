117 W PARK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This amazing 1095 sq foot 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home, is in a highly sought after neighborhood. It is located in downtown Gilbert's historic district directly opposite the park, within walking distance of Gilbert's main thoroughfare, a great community center, shops and great restaurants. Home is also close to freeways for easy commuting.This home has fully enclosed and secured backyard. It offers front on street parking or secured off street parking that can be entered through the alleyway at the back of the property. The front and backyards have an automatic sprinkler system so front yard can be grassy. The secured backyard features a covered back patio, a separate lockable laundry/utility/storage room, a freestanding outside workshop or 2 car garage with storage, The front and backyards have an automatic sprinkler system so front yard can be grassy. The secured backyard features a covered back patio, a separate lockable laundry/utility/storage room, a freestanding outside workshop or 2 car garage with storage secured off street parking with desert landscape and shade trees.

The home's interior was recently refurbished throughout. The kitchen features oak cabinets with granite countertops. Appliances include side by side fridge/freezer with self-filtered front water and ice dispenser, gas range and microwave oven. There are separate living and dining rooms. There is a washer and dryer included in the separate lockable utility and storage room. This home has tile and carpet in all the right places.