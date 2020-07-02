All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 117 W PARK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
117 W PARK Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

117 W PARK Avenue

117 West Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Heritage District
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

117 West Park Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This amazing 1095 sq foot 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home, is in a highly sought after neighborhood. It is located in downtown Gilbert's historic district directly opposite the park, within walking distance of Gilbert's main thoroughfare, a great community center, shops and great restaurants. Home is also close to freeways for easy commuting.This home has fully enclosed and secured backyard. It offers front on street parking or secured off street parking that can be entered through the alleyway at the back of the property. The front and backyards have an automatic sprinkler system so front yard can be grassy. The secured backyard features a covered back patio, a separate lockable laundry/utility/storage room, a freestanding outside workshop or 2 car garage with storage, The front and backyards have an automatic sprinkler system so front yard can be grassy. The secured backyard features a covered back patio, a separate lockable laundry/utility/storage room, a freestanding outside workshop or 2 car garage with storage secured off street parking with desert landscape and shade trees.
The home's interior was recently refurbished throughout. The kitchen features oak cabinets with granite countertops. Appliances include side by side fridge/freezer with self-filtered front water and ice dispenser, gas range and microwave oven. There are separate living and dining rooms. There is a washer and dryer included in the separate lockable utility and storage room. This home has tile and carpet in all the right places.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 W PARK Avenue have any available units?
117 W PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 W PARK Avenue have?
Some of 117 W PARK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 W PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
117 W PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 W PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 117 W PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 117 W PARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 117 W PARK Avenue offers parking.
Does 117 W PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 W PARK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 W PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 117 W PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 117 W PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 117 W PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 117 W PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 W PARK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College