Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with an enclosed den (easily made into a 4th bedroom if needed) home comes with upgraded flooring and appliances. The spacious master bedroom has a huge closet complete with custom built in shelving. This home is in a wonderful neighborhood with green belts and walking paths. Close to the 202, shopping and dining. This one won't last. Contact us today for a tour.