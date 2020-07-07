All apartments in Gilbert
1139 E Vermont Drive.
1139 E Vermont Drive
1139 E Vermont Drive

1139 East Vermont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1139 East Vermont Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1139 E Vermont Drive Available 05/15/20 Minutes from San Tan Mall in Spectrum!!! - Great 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in the sought after community of Spectrum in Gilbert! Great open floor plan with 9' ceilings! Large kitchen with center island for extra storage and space with an eat-in kitchen! Large master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate shower and tub! Great grassy backyard with mature shade trees and view of greenbelt!! Downstairs flooring has since been replaced from the time these photos were taken. It is now a plank-like faux wood. Call NOW

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1625
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1625
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1625 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE3951400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

