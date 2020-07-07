Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1139 E Vermont Drive Available 05/15/20 Minutes from San Tan Mall in Spectrum!!! - Great 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in the sought after community of Spectrum in Gilbert! Great open floor plan with 9' ceilings! Large kitchen with center island for extra storage and space with an eat-in kitchen! Large master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate shower and tub! Great grassy backyard with mature shade trees and view of greenbelt!! Downstairs flooring has since been replaced from the time these photos were taken. It is now a plank-like faux wood. Call NOW



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1625

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1625

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1625 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



