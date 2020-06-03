All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane
Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:46 AM

1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane

1136 East Blue Spruce Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1136 East Blue Spruce Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Felty Farms

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location. Gilbert home in Felty Farms - - This home has lots of nice features and upgrades though out the home. Dark Raised cabinets and granite counters hroughout the kitchen and stainless appliances. Freshly painted. One bedroom and full bathroom on first floor. Greatroom and Loft to entertain family and friends. Paver Drive way with 2 car garage - Location is a excellent with freeway access. 5 bedrooms and 3 baths . Located near the new Gilbert Regional Park, easy access to Shopping on Gilbert/ Ocotilo and near award winning Gilbert and Chandler Schools - Perry High School. Do you want to live in a almost new home?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane have any available units?
1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane have?
Some of 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane offers parking.
Does 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane have a pool?
No, 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College