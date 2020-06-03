1136 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location. Gilbert home in Felty Farms - - This home has lots of nice features and upgrades though out the home. Dark Raised cabinets and granite counters hroughout the kitchen and stainless appliances. Freshly painted. One bedroom and full bathroom on first floor. Greatroom and Loft to entertain family and friends. Paver Drive way with 2 car garage - Location is a excellent with freeway access. 5 bedrooms and 3 baths . Located near the new Gilbert Regional Park, easy access to Shopping on Gilbert/ Ocotilo and near award winning Gilbert and Chandler Schools - Perry High School. Do you want to live in a almost new home?