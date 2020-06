Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful Cul de Sac that sides up to a greenbelt!!!! NO HOA!!! Only one neighbor on this quaint street!!! New Paint, New Flooring and Carpeting. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer and Landscaping included!! Gilbert Schools!!! Not too far from ASU Campus or Intel, close to the 60 Hwy (but not too close). Come see this Diamond Gem that is near everything!!!