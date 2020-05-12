All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
1133 Buckingham Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1133 Buckingham Ave

1133 East Buckingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1133 East Buckingham Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This is an attached wing to the Main Home, but independent in every way. Its a One Bedroom unit with its own entry door and door bell, its own attached garage with remote opener, inside laundry washer/dryer, independent thermostat for temperature control, a mini kitchen equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, sink w/garbage disposer, microwave, coffee maker, hot plate, toaster oven, dishes, utensils, glasses, plates and more. A 2 chair dining table. Living room has direct entry from garage. A sofa, love seat, TV, coffee table for your comfort. Even a small barbecue grill in the alley for occasional cooking pleasure.
Its like a complete one bedroom apartment with almost everything, including high speed internet WiFi, Basic TV channels, all utilities paid.

Maximum occupancy 2 persons.

Strictly NO SMOKING on or inside the property. NO PARKING on the drive way. No parking on street after midnight.

A small dog under 10 pounds may be allowed at fee upon prior approval. We charge cleaning fee. A security deposit is required, which is refunded within 10 working days after check out minus any damages. We require 50% of total rent at booking and another 50% due 30 days before check in. No refunds for cancellation 30 days or less of check in date or after check in. A Rental agreement, credit check, Pet agreement and Govt. issued positive identification required.

This is a part of house and rented separately as Exec.Suite. It has all comforts that the people on the go looks for, such as Traveling Nurses, Engineers, Corporate Executives, Doctors, retired couple on the go and many.

House is located near many attractions, freeway 202, Mercy Gilbert Hospital, One of a kind Church, many famous Golf Courses, San Tan Village Mall and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Buckingham Ave have any available units?
1133 Buckingham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Buckingham Ave have?
Some of 1133 Buckingham Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Buckingham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Buckingham Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Buckingham Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Buckingham Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1133 Buckingham Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Buckingham Ave does offer parking.
Does 1133 Buckingham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 Buckingham Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Buckingham Ave have a pool?
No, 1133 Buckingham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Buckingham Ave have accessible units?
No, 1133 Buckingham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Buckingham Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Buckingham Ave has units with dishwashers.
