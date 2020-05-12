1133 Buckingham Ave

Amenities

This is an attached wing to the Main Home, but independent in every way. Its a One Bedroom unit with its own entry door and door bell, its own attached garage with remote opener, inside laundry washer/dryer, independent thermostat for temperature control, a mini kitchen equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, sink w/garbage disposer, microwave, coffee maker, hot plate, toaster oven, dishes, utensils, glasses, plates and more. A 2 chair dining table. Living room has direct entry from garage. A sofa, love seat, TV, coffee table for your comfort. Even a small barbecue grill in the alley for occasional cooking pleasure.

Its like a complete one bedroom apartment with almost everything, including high speed internet WiFi, Basic TV channels, all utilities paid.



Maximum occupancy 2 persons.



Strictly NO SMOKING on or inside the property. NO PARKING on the drive way. No parking on street after midnight.



A small dog under 10 pounds may be allowed at fee upon prior approval. We charge cleaning fee. A security deposit is required, which is refunded within 10 working days after check out minus any damages. We require 50% of total rent at booking and another 50% due 30 days before check in. No refunds for cancellation 30 days or less of check in date or after check in. A Rental agreement, credit check, Pet agreement and Govt. issued positive identification required.



This is a part of house and rented separately as Exec.Suite. It has all comforts that the people on the go looks for, such as Traveling Nurses, Engineers, Corporate Executives, Doctors, retired couple on the go and many.



House is located near many attractions, freeway 202, Mercy Gilbert Hospital, One of a kind Church, many famous Golf Courses, San Tan Village Mall and more.