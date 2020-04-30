1116 S IRONWOOD Court

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage media room

FULLY FURNISHED This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home with private pool is located in an exceptional location in the heart of Gilbert! The property provides a wonderful entertainment space for families and friends and you'll never get bored with less than a 10 minute walk from theaters, spas, salons, bowling, Gilbert Town Center, Gilbert Civic Center, Parks and Recreation, Sal's Gilbert Pizza (as featured on The Food Network) and so much more all within your fingertips. Great shopping, dining and golfing are also located nearby. If that's not enough, this beautiful home also provides a private 3-hole putting green, romantic fireplace, private sparking pool outdoor, covered patio and 3 comfortable bedrooms, conveniently located in ''One of the Top 10 Cities to Live in the US''. The home is beautifully appointed and comes complete with a flat screen HDTV for your enjoyment as well as cable TV, an electric recliner couch, wonderful romantic fireplace with sitting area, a comfortable eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances to finish the look. The unique artwork makes you feel like your miles away yet gives you the peacefulness of a true home away from home.



While all the bedrooms feature queen beds, each gives you a different feel. The master retreat features an en' suite complete with separate walk in shower, soaking tub, walk in closet and direct access to a private pool. The 2 additional bedrooms also feature comfortable queen sized beds while the shared bath is conveniently located between the bedrooms. A washer and dryer are provided for your use and the backyard oasis is great for entertaining or private enjoyment.



Outdoor cooking and dining on the BBQ is a joy while overlooking the sparkling pool and 3-hole putting green and a large driveway and 2 car garage provides easy covered and secure parking.