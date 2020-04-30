All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1116 S IRONWOOD Court
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

1116 S IRONWOOD Court

1116 South Ironwood Court · (480) 409-4844
Location

1116 South Ironwood Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
media room
FULLY FURNISHED This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home with private pool is located in an exceptional location in the heart of Gilbert! The property provides a wonderful entertainment space for families and friends and you'll never get bored with less than a 10 minute walk from theaters, spas, salons, bowling, Gilbert Town Center, Gilbert Civic Center, Parks and Recreation, Sal's Gilbert Pizza (as featured on The Food Network) and so much more all within your fingertips. Great shopping, dining and golfing are also located nearby. If that's not enough, this beautiful home also provides a private 3-hole putting green, romantic fireplace, private sparking pool outdoor, covered patio and 3 comfortable bedrooms, conveniently located in ''One of the Top 10 Cities to Live in the US''. The home is beautifully appointed and comes complete with a flat screen HDTV for your enjoyment as well as cable TV, an electric recliner couch, wonderful romantic fireplace with sitting area, a comfortable eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances to finish the look. The unique artwork makes you feel like your miles away yet gives you the peacefulness of a true home away from home.

While all the bedrooms feature queen beds, each gives you a different feel. The master retreat features an en' suite complete with separate walk in shower, soaking tub, walk in closet and direct access to a private pool. The 2 additional bedrooms also feature comfortable queen sized beds while the shared bath is conveniently located between the bedrooms. A washer and dryer are provided for your use and the backyard oasis is great for entertaining or private enjoyment.

Outdoor cooking and dining on the BBQ is a joy while overlooking the sparkling pool and 3-hole putting green and a large driveway and 2 car garage provides easy covered and secure parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 S IRONWOOD Court have any available units?
1116 S IRONWOOD Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 S IRONWOOD Court have?
Some of 1116 S IRONWOOD Court's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 S IRONWOOD Court currently offering any rent specials?
1116 S IRONWOOD Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 S IRONWOOD Court pet-friendly?
No, 1116 S IRONWOOD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1116 S IRONWOOD Court offer parking?
Yes, 1116 S IRONWOOD Court does offer parking.
Does 1116 S IRONWOOD Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 S IRONWOOD Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 S IRONWOOD Court have a pool?
Yes, 1116 S IRONWOOD Court has a pool.
Does 1116 S IRONWOOD Court have accessible units?
No, 1116 S IRONWOOD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 S IRONWOOD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 S IRONWOOD Court has units with dishwashers.
