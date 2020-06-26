All apartments in Gilbert
1116 E GAIL DRIVE
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:44 AM

1116 E GAIL DRIVE

1116 East Gail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1116 East Gail Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lindsay Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level gilbert 4/2 house with vaulted ceilings, new wood like plank flooring, new carpeting, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated custom paint, huge split master, rare 3 car garage, over sized back yard, mountain views, near by parks and schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 E GAIL DRIVE have any available units?
1116 E GAIL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 E GAIL DRIVE have?
Some of 1116 E GAIL DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 E GAIL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1116 E GAIL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 E GAIL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 E GAIL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1116 E GAIL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1116 E GAIL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1116 E GAIL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 E GAIL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 E GAIL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1116 E GAIL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1116 E GAIL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1116 E GAIL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 E GAIL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 E GAIL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
