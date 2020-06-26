1116 E GAIL DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level gilbert 4/2 house with vaulted ceilings, new wood like plank flooring, new carpeting, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated custom paint, huge split master, rare 3 car garage, over sized back yard, mountain views, near by parks and schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*