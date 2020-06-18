All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1115 South Tiago Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1115 South Tiago Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:40 PM

1115 South Tiago Drive

1115 South Tiago Drive · (480) 409-3885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1115 South Tiago Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Rental Home available in the Islands. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in living room. 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Kitchen with Island opens to family room.

$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 South Tiago Drive have any available units?
1115 South Tiago Drive has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1115 South Tiago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1115 South Tiago Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 South Tiago Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 South Tiago Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1115 South Tiago Drive offer parking?
No, 1115 South Tiago Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1115 South Tiago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 South Tiago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 South Tiago Drive have a pool?
No, 1115 South Tiago Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1115 South Tiago Drive have accessible units?
No, 1115 South Tiago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 South Tiago Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 South Tiago Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 South Tiago Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1115 South Tiago Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1115 South Tiago Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity