1109 E Gail Dr

This Sharp, spacious 4+2 w/3 car garage Gilbert home features a split floor plan! The Master bedroom suite overlooks the mature backyard landscaping with a water feature, and also has private access to the back patio! The ensuite is the perfect compliment to this room offering a great refuge, with soaking tub, separate shower, and an oversized closet. The entrance to this amazing home is into a massive living room and dining room that features a wall of windows overlooking the back yard and access to the covered entertaining patio with ceiling fans! The kitchen is spacious and features new matching stainless steel appliances, a center island and eating area, conveniently situated in the great room space of the family area, which also overlooks the backyard and has access to the patio! There are three additional bedrooms and a guest bath. All bedrooms have custom ceiling fans and window treatments. The laundry room is oversized with additional area for a freezer or as a storage area. There is also a massive three car garage! This home has it all, is priced right and will not last long!!

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



AREA INFORMATION: Gilbert AZ



FLOORING: Tile, Carpet, vinyl in laundry room



GARAGE/PARKING: 3-car garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, W/D HOOK-UPS ONLY



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT:1996



YARD: Large grass yard, block wall fencing, defined borders,



Additional Amenities: large covered patio with two ceiling fans, water feature.



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1893662720

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Lindsay Ranch - contact them or visit their website for additional information.



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



