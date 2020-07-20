All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

1109 E Gail Dr

1109 East Gail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 East Gail Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lindsay Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Sharp, spacious 4+2 w/3 car garage Gilbert home features a split floor plan! The Master bedroom suite overlooks the mature backyard landscaping with a water feature, and also has private access to the back patio! The ensuite is the perfect compliment to this room offering a great refuge, with soaking tub, separate shower, and an oversized closet. The entrance to this amazing home is into a massive living room and dining room that features a wall of windows overlooking the back yard and access to the covered entertaining patio with ceiling fans! The kitchen is spacious and features new matching stainless steel appliances, a center island and eating area, conveniently situated in the great room space of the family area, which also overlooks the backyard and has access to the patio! There are three additional bedrooms and a guest bath. All bedrooms have custom ceiling fans and window treatments. The laundry room is oversized with additional area for a freezer or as a storage area. There is also a massive three car garage! This home has it all, is priced right and will not last long!!
STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: Gilbert AZ

FLOORING: Tile, Carpet, vinyl in laundry room

GARAGE/PARKING: 3-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, W/D HOOK-UPS ONLY

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT:1996

YARD: Large grass yard, block wall fencing, defined borders,

Additional Amenities: large covered patio with two ceiling fans, water feature.

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees:

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
Visit to apply - https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1893662720
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions:

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Lindsay Ranch - contact them or visit their website for additional information.

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: +1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 E Gail Dr have any available units?
1109 E Gail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 E Gail Dr have?
Some of 1109 E Gail Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 E Gail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1109 E Gail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 E Gail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 E Gail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1109 E Gail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1109 E Gail Dr offers parking.
Does 1109 E Gail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 E Gail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 E Gail Dr have a pool?
No, 1109 E Gail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1109 E Gail Dr have accessible units?
No, 1109 E Gail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 E Gail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 E Gail Dr has units with dishwashers.
