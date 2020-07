Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BRAND NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath single family home in the heart of the Spectrum neighborhood in Gilbert! Walking distance to all of the wonderful amenities Spectrum offers as well as the elementary school. Close to San Tan Village and all of the shopping and entertainment, it could not be more perfectly located! With a beautiful grassy yard - it is perfect for everyone!