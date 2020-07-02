All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:10 AM

1062 South Butte Lane

1062 South Butte Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1062 South Butte Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Situated on a Premium Golf Course Lot Featuring 3 Bedrooms + Loft with Separate Living, Family, & Formal Dining Rooms with Master Bedroom Downstairs, Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of 20'' Tile, Accent Paint, Eat-In Kitchen with Tons of Cabinets, Island/Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Gas Range & Built-In Microwave, Soft Water and R/O System, Additional Cabinets & Plumbed for Gas Dryer in Laundry Room, Separate Exit to Patio in Master Bedroom, Separate Shower/Tub, Dual Sinks, and Walk-In Closet in Master Bath, Extended Covered Patio with Fan & Speakers, Built In Spa, View Fence, Garage Cabinets and Sunscreens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 South Butte Lane have any available units?
1062 South Butte Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 South Butte Lane have?
Some of 1062 South Butte Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 South Butte Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1062 South Butte Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 South Butte Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1062 South Butte Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1062 South Butte Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1062 South Butte Lane offers parking.
Does 1062 South Butte Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1062 South Butte Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 South Butte Lane have a pool?
No, 1062 South Butte Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1062 South Butte Lane have accessible units?
No, 1062 South Butte Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 South Butte Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1062 South Butte Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

