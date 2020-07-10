All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1011 East Pinto Court

1011 East Pinto Court · No Longer Available
Location

1011 East Pinto Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Mirador Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***OCCUPIED THROUGH AUGUST 31ST***

Check out this 3 Bedroom (with a den), 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Story Home in Gilbert. Open floor plan with Great Room off of kitchen. Kitchen has a Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, lots of Cabinets and Pantry along with Breakfast Bar. This home boasts updated tile and carpet. Big backyard with covered patio. Great location near shopping, Freeways, and Schools! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Call today!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480)-568-2666 or email msmith@brewerstrattonpm.com. Or view all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 9/15/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 East Pinto Court have any available units?
1011 East Pinto Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 East Pinto Court have?
Some of 1011 East Pinto Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 East Pinto Court currently offering any rent specials?
1011 East Pinto Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 East Pinto Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 East Pinto Court is pet friendly.
Does 1011 East Pinto Court offer parking?
Yes, 1011 East Pinto Court offers parking.
Does 1011 East Pinto Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 East Pinto Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 East Pinto Court have a pool?
No, 1011 East Pinto Court does not have a pool.
Does 1011 East Pinto Court have accessible units?
No, 1011 East Pinto Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 East Pinto Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 East Pinto Court has units with dishwashers.

