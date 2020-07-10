1011 East Pinto Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***OCCUPIED THROUGH AUGUST 31ST***



Check out this 3 Bedroom (with a den), 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Story Home in Gilbert. Open floor plan with Great Room off of kitchen. Kitchen has a Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, lots of Cabinets and Pantry along with Breakfast Bar. This home boasts updated tile and carpet. Big backyard with covered patio. Great location near shopping, Freeways, and Schools! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Call today!



Call Matthew Smith @ (480)-568-2666 or email msmith@brewerstrattonpm.com. Or view all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 9/15/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.