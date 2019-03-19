All apartments in El Mirage
11534 W WETHERSFIELD Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11534 W WETHERSFIELD Road

11534 West Wethersfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

11534 West Wethersfield Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
*Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in El Mirage** Great open back yard, nice size kitchen w all appliances included. Great location, close to all, easy freeway access, close to shopping, dining, schools, parks, and entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

