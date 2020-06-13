193 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 3
1 of 36
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 50
1 of 26
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 32
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 27
Even though it’s no mirage, this little town is only nine square miles in size and it’s easy to miss.
El Mirage stayed true to its beginnings as a little town for a long time and didn’t become incorporated as a real town until 1951. But when the Phoenix metropolitan area started to grow rapidly, the city limits expanded west to include El Mirage. It’s located right in between two other rapidly growing Phoenix suburbs, Sun City and Surprise. Now El Mirage is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Phoenix/Mesa metropolitan area. See more
Finding an apartment in El Mirage that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.