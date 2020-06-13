Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

193 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ

Finding an apartment in El Mirage that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sundial
1 Unit Available
11925 W. Bloomfield Rd.
11925 West Bloomfield Road, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1832 sqft
Large 2 story 4 bedroom- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms New carpeting throughout the house Lots of windows offer natural light New bathroom vanities upstairs and down Master bathroom downstairs Separate toilet room in

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Parque Verde
1 Unit Available
12609 W Columbine Dr
12609 West Columbine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1862 sqft
Great Family Home. Home offers formal living room and dining room, spacious kitchen with Island that opens to kitchen nook and large family room, half bathroom and downstairs laundry room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rancho el Mirage
1 Unit Available
14836 N 124TH Lane
14836 North 124th Lane, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2178 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST...WELL MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM & 2.5 HOME IN POPULAR RANCHO EL MIRAGE COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS PLENTY TO OFFER. 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, DEN, GREAT ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Arizona Brisas
1 Unit Available
11779 West Corrine Drive
11779 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
Beautiful home tucked in El Mirage that truly will feel like your own! This home has light tiled flooring in main areas, carpeted bedrooms, all your basic kitchen appliances, neutral paint throughout, a huge backyard ready for gatherings and much

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Parque Verde
1 Unit Available
12622 West Corrine Drive
12622 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1430 sqft
Beautiful, well-maintained four bedroom, two bath home with bright and open floor plan. Located Near Cactus and El Mirage Rd! Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, built-in microwave and refrigerator included.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
12645 W Ash St
12645 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Available in El Mirage - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with family room, fenced backyard, pets ok (see below) Please call Danielle 602-708-9537 for showings and/or questions. No smoking allowed on property.

1 of 11

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
12514 W Ash St
12514 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1699 sqft
4 Bedroom + Loft- El Mirage - NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL 2/10/20 Gorgeous home, Extremely clean ready to move in house. 2 stories, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Walk in closets. Downstairs master bedroom with separate toilet room.
Results within 1 mile of El Mirage
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13446 W Evans Dr
13446 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1567 sqft
Great 3bd/2ba In Roseview!! Close to Stadium - Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Lots of counter space with all kitchen appliances included with a breakfast bar and room! Secondary bedroom has walk-in closet for extra storage! Master

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10841 W Pineaire Drive
10841 West Pineaire Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
Rental Home Available in Sun City a 55+ Community - It's all about location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Phase 2 of Sun City just south of Bell Road.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12221 W Bell Rd #201
12221 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
796 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! Property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Youngtown
1 Unit Available
11375 N 112TH Drive
11375 North 112th Drive, Youngtown, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1176 sqft
Great location in Youngtown. Near Loop 101, Grand, and the Cardinal Stadium. In the Peoria School district attending Country Meadows elementary and Kellis High School. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Youngtown
1 Unit Available
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle
10724 West Roundelay Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in highly desirable active adult community. Custom accent paint & lots of stylish finishes. Spacious tiled kitchen features corian counters and upgraded cabinets with hardware.
Results within 5 miles of El Mirage
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sun City
11 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
65 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$1,360
852 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
City Guide for El Mirage, AZ

Even though it’s no mirage, this little town is only nine square miles in size and it’s easy to miss.

El Mirage stayed true to its beginnings as a little town for a long time and didn’t become incorporated as a real town until 1951. But when the Phoenix metropolitan area started to grow rapidly, the city limits expanded west to include El Mirage. It’s located right in between two other rapidly growing Phoenix suburbs, Sun City and Surprise.  Now El Mirage is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Phoenix/Mesa metropolitan area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in El Mirage, AZ

Finding an apartment in El Mirage that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

