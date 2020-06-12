159 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sundial
1 Unit Available
11925 W. Bloomfield Rd.
11925 West Bloomfield Road, El Mirage, AZ
Large 2 story 4 bedroom- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms New carpeting throughout the house Lots of windows offer natural light New bathroom vanities upstairs and down Master bathroom downstairs Separate toilet room in

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Parque Verde
1 Unit Available
12621 W Windrose Dr
12621 West Windrose Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1794 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bed 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Parque Verde
1 Unit Available
12609 W Columbine Dr
12609 West Columbine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1862 sqft
Great Family Home. Home offers formal living room and dining room, spacious kitchen with Island that opens to kitchen nook and large family room, half bathroom and downstairs laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rancho el Mirage
1 Unit Available
12417 W MANDALAY Lane
12417 West Mandalay Lane, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1685 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME SITUATED ON CULDESAC LOT! NEWLY RENOVATED!! CEILING FANS THRU-OUT.VAULTED CEILINGS, DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT, BACK.WINDOW TREATMENTS, NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, EXPOXY GARAGE FLOOR. NEW LANDSCAPING

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Rancho el Mirage
1 Unit Available
14836 N 124TH Lane
14836 North 124th Lane, El Mirage, AZ
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST...WELL MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM & 2.5 HOME IN POPULAR RANCHO EL MIRAGE COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS PLENTY TO OFFER. 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, DEN, GREAT ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Buenavida
1 Unit Available
12410 West Bloomfield Road
12410 West Bloomfield Road, El Mirage, AZ
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Arizona Brisas
1 Unit Available
11779 West Corrine Drive
11779 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
Beautiful home tucked in El Mirage that truly will feel like your own! This home has light tiled flooring in main areas, carpeted bedrooms, all your basic kitchen appliances, neutral paint throughout, a huge backyard ready for gatherings and much

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Parque Verde
1 Unit Available
12622 West Corrine Drive
12622 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
Beautiful, well-maintained four bedroom, two bath home with bright and open floor plan. Located Near Cactus and El Mirage Rd! Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, built-in microwave and refrigerator included.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
12645 W Ash St
12645 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Available in El Mirage - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with family room, fenced backyard, pets ok (see below) Please call Danielle 602-708-9537 for showings and/or questions. No smoking allowed on property.

1 of 23

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11702 W. Poinsettia Dr.
11702 West Poinsettia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
This large corner lot home in El Mirages Sundial neighborhood is spacious with large loft, master suite, 3 guest bedrooms and guest bath. Large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinet space. Black modern appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Sundial West
1 Unit Available
12938 W Cherry Hills Dr
12938 West Cherry Hills Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1238 sqft
This is a nice 3 bed 2 bath home, walk in to a living room then forward to large kitchen with a lot of cabinets and island open to family room. low maintenance landscaping located in a nice subdivision of Sundial in the city of El Mirage.

1 of 6

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Sundial
1 Unit Available
12011 W. Windrose
12011 West Windrose Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
El Mirage 3 bed, 2 bath, single story - El Mirage, Single level home with three bedrooms, two baths, two car garage, island in the kitchen. Desert landscaping in both the front and backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
12514 W Ash St
12514 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedroom + Loft- El Mirage - NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL 2/10/20 Gorgeous home, Extremely clean ready to move in house. 2 stories, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Walk in closets. Downstairs master bedroom with separate toilet room.
Results within 1 mile of El Mirage

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Agua Fria Ranch
1 Unit Available
11634 W Vogel Avenue
11634 West Vogel Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13446 W Evans Dr
13446 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1567 sqft
13446 W Evans Dr Available 06/15/20 Great 3bd/2ba In Roseview!! Close to Stadium - Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Lots of counter space with all kitchen appliances included with a breakfast bar and room! Secondary bedroom has walk-in

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10841 W Pineaire Drive
10841 West Pineaire Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
Rental Home Available in Sun City a 55+ Community - It's all about location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Phase 2 of Sun City just south of Bell Road.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13242 W Port Royale Ln
13242 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is very spacious. Tile in all the right places. Open kitchen with island overlooks the family room and eating area. Split floor plan with master on opposite side of other bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Litchfield Manor
1 Unit Available
13629 W Evans Dr
13629 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
Four bedroom home at Litchfield & Greenway! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, an over-sized, eat-in kitchen, a huge amount of pantry space, and a large family room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10917 W Wedgewood Dr
10917 West Wedgewood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1886 sqft
Newly Remodeled with Modern Touches. Quartz Countertops, Finished garage, all Modern "Wood Look" Tile throughout. Full Patio with Gutters. Must see to appreciate. Call or Text Dan 623-512-2525 to view or Apply Online at Time2Rent.com

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13477 W Young Street
13477 West Young Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1419 sqft
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom great room floor plan. Ceiling fans,kitchen island,nice eat-in kitchen, inside laundry.The backyard features a covered patio and a huge yard.Great location in Surprise. Close to shopping and parks

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13496 W Canyon Creek Drive
13496 West Canyon Creek Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Surprise home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile in all living areas with neutral carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
11408 W Hutton Drive
11408 West Hutton Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1368 sqft
Great clean and move in ready now in East Surprise. Don't deal with Grand avenue, easy and quicker access to 101 and rest of the valley. Cute home with large master, full master bath and walk in closet. Nice sized back yard. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
15219 N RIDGEVIEW Road
15219 North Ridgeview Road, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1617 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Separate living room for quite enjoyment. Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar, open to dining and great room. bedroom 1 with queen bed, bed 2 with full futon, and master bedroom with king. 2 tv.

June 2020 El Mirage Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Mirage Rent Report. El Mirage rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Mirage rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

El Mirage rent trends were flat over the past month

El Mirage rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in El Mirage stand at $780 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. El Mirage's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in El Mirage over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    El Mirage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in El Mirage, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. El Mirage is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • El Mirage's median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in El Mirage.
    • While rents in El Mirage fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Las Vegas (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Albuquerque (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Mirage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in El Mirage.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

