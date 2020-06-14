Apartment List
/
AZ
/
el mirage
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

127 Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ with garage

El Mirage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho el Mirage
1 Unit Available
12417 W MANDALAY Lane
12417 West Mandalay Lane, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1685 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME SITUATED ON CULDESAC LOT! NEWLY RENOVATED!! CEILING FANS THRU-OUT.VAULTED CEILINGS, DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT, BACK.WINDOW TREATMENTS, NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, EXPOXY GARAGE FLOOR. NEW LANDSCAPING

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho el Mirage
1 Unit Available
14836 N 124TH Lane
14836 North 124th Lane, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2178 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST...WELL MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM & 2.5 HOME IN POPULAR RANCHO EL MIRAGE COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS PLENTY TO OFFER. 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, DEN, GREAT ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sundial
1 Unit Available
11925 W. Bloomfield Rd.
11925 West Bloomfield Road, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1832 sqft
Large 2 story 4 bedroom- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms New carpeting throughout the house Lots of windows offer natural light New bathroom vanities upstairs and down Master bathroom downstairs Separate toilet room in

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Parque Verde
1 Unit Available
12609 W Columbine Dr
12609 West Columbine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1862 sqft
Great Family Home. Home offers formal living room and dining room, spacious kitchen with Island that opens to kitchen nook and large family room, half bathroom and downstairs laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Arizona Brisas
1 Unit Available
11777 W Dahlia Drive
11777 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
12645 W Ash St
12645 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Available in El Mirage - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with family room, fenced backyard, pets ok (see below) Please call Danielle 602-708-9537 for showings and/or questions. No smoking allowed on property.

1 of 6

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
Sundial
1 Unit Available
12011 W. Windrose
12011 West Windrose Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
El Mirage 3 bed, 2 bath, single story - El Mirage, Single level home with three bedrooms, two baths, two car garage, island in the kitchen. Desert landscaping in both the front and backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
12514 W Ash St
12514 West Ash Street, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1699 sqft
4 Bedroom + Loft- El Mirage - NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL 2/10/20 Gorgeous home, Extremely clean ready to move in house. 2 stories, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Walk in closets. Downstairs master bedroom with separate toilet room.
Results within 1 mile of El Mirage
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13496 W Canyon Creek Drive
13496 West Canyon Creek Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Surprise home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile in all living areas with neutral carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
15219 N RIDGEVIEW Road
15219 North Ridgeview Road, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1617 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Separate living room for quite enjoyment. Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar, open to dining and great room. bedroom 1 with queen bed, bed 2 with full futon, and master bedroom with king. 2 tv.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13231 W PARADISE Lane
13231 West Paradise Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1440 sqft
This lovely, clean, N/S exposure. Home is ready for new tenant. Features neutral colors, tile in entry & kit. valt. cellings, split floor plan, great room, & eat-in kit. w/ maple cabinets. Kit has opening overlooking great room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle
10724 West Roundelay Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in highly desirable active adult community. Custom accent paint & lots of stylish finishes. Spacious tiled kitchen features corian counters and upgraded cabinets with hardware.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10841 W Pineaire Drive
10841 West Pineaire Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
Rental Home Available in Sun City a 55+ Community - It's all about location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Phase 2 of Sun City just south of Bell Road.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Agua Fria Ranch
1 Unit Available
11634 W Vogel Avenue
11634 West Vogel Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13242 W Port Royale Ln
13242 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is very spacious. Tile in all the right places. Open kitchen with island overlooks the family room and eating area. Split floor plan with master on opposite side of other bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Litchfield Manor
1 Unit Available
13629 W Evans Dr
13629 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
3073 sqft
Four bedroom home at Litchfield & Greenway! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, an over-sized, eat-in kitchen, a huge amount of pantry space, and a large family room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10917 W Wedgewood Dr
10917 West Wedgewood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1886 sqft
Newly Remodeled with Modern Touches. Quartz Countertops, Finished garage, all Modern "Wood Look" Tile throughout. Full Patio with Gutters. Must see to appreciate. Call or Text Dan 623-512-2525 to view or Apply Online at Time2Rent.com

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13562 W. Tara Lane
13562 West Tara Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1649 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS A DEN IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1649 square feet at West Point Towne Center in Surprise.
Results within 5 miles of El Mirage
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
63 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
$
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Community Description
City Guide for El Mirage, AZ

Even though it’s no mirage, this little town is only nine square miles in size and it’s easy to miss.

El Mirage stayed true to its beginnings as a little town for a long time and didn’t become incorporated as a real town until 1951. But when the Phoenix metropolitan area started to grow rapidly, the city limits expanded west to include El Mirage. It’s located right in between two other rapidly growing Phoenix suburbs, Sun City and Surprise.  Now El Mirage is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Phoenix/Mesa metropolitan area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in El Mirage, AZ

El Mirage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Mirage 3 BedroomsEl Mirage Apartments with Balcony
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Mirage Apartments with ParkingEl Mirage Apartments with Washer-Dryer
El Mirage Cheap PlacesEl Mirage Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Mirage Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College