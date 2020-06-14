127 Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ with garage
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 50
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 32
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 3
Even though it’s no mirage, this little town is only nine square miles in size and it’s easy to miss.
El Mirage stayed true to its beginnings as a little town for a long time and didn’t become incorporated as a real town until 1951. But when the Phoenix metropolitan area started to grow rapidly, the city limits expanded west to include El Mirage. It’s located right in between two other rapidly growing Phoenix suburbs, Sun City and Surprise. Now El Mirage is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Phoenix/Mesa metropolitan area. See more
El Mirage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.