217 Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Rancho el Mirage
1 Unit Available
14836 N 124TH Lane
14836 North 124th Lane, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2178 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST...WELL MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM & 2.5 HOME IN POPULAR RANCHO EL MIRAGE COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS PLENTY TO OFFER. 4 LARGE BEDROOMS, DEN, GREAT ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Parque Verde
1 Unit Available
12609 W Columbine Dr
12609 West Columbine Drive, El Mirage, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1862 sqft
Great Family Home. Home offers formal living room and dining room, spacious kitchen with Island that opens to kitchen nook and large family room, half bathroom and downstairs laundry room.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Arizona Brisas
1 Unit Available
11777 W Dahlia Drive
11777 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,182
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13477 W Young Street
13477 West Young Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1419 sqft
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom great room floor plan. Ceiling fans,kitchen island,nice eat-in kitchen, inside laundry.The backyard features a covered patio and a huge yard.Great location in Surprise. Close to shopping and parks

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13496 W Canyon Creek Drive
13496 West Canyon Creek Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Surprise home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile in all living areas with neutral carpeting in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11006 W CANTERBURY Drive
11006 West Canterbury Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Drive up to this low maintenance front yard. Enter into this spacious floorplan. This home has been freshly painted and all new tiled floors. The Arizona room is enclosed so that provides much more living area. 2 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
12123 W BELL Road
12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
693 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
15219 N RIDGEVIEW Road
15219 North Ridgeview Road, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1617 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Separate living room for quite enjoyment. Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar, open to dining and great room. bedroom 1 with queen bed, bed 2 with full futon, and master bedroom with king. 2 tv.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13231 W PARADISE Lane
13231 West Paradise Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1440 sqft
This lovely, clean, N/S exposure. Home is ready for new tenant. Features neutral colors, tile in entry & kit. valt. cellings, split floor plan, great room, & eat-in kit. w/ maple cabinets. Kit has opening overlooking great room.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13390 W IRONWOOD Street
13390 West Ironwood Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1479 sqft
CUTE HOME HAS GREAT ROOM CONCEPT. HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED. NICE KITCHEN AREA WITH HUGE ISLAND AND BREAKFAST BAR. LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE. VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS THRU OUT. POT SHELVES IN GREAT ROOM. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT HOME AS WELL AS CARPET.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle
10724 West Roundelay Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in highly desirable active adult community. Custom accent paint & lots of stylish finishes. Spacious tiled kitchen features corian counters and upgraded cabinets with hardware.

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12076 North Pebble Beach Drive
12076 North Pebble Beach Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!!! Must See in Sun City! A lovely 3 bed 2 bath right off Golf course in this adult community! Nice size kitchen and living room with neutral tile and granite counter-tops! Lots of windows with mini blinds for privacy! Master bedroom

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Agua Fria Ranch
1 Unit Available
11634 W Vogel Avenue
11634 West Vogel Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13446 W Evans Dr
13446 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1567 sqft
13446 W Evans Dr Available 06/15/20 Great 3bd/2ba In Roseview!! Close to Stadium - Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Lots of counter space with all kitchen appliances included with a breakfast bar and room! Secondary bedroom has walk-in

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10841 W Pineaire Drive
10841 West Pineaire Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
Rental Home Available in Sun City a 55+ Community - It's all about location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Phase 2 of Sun City just south of Bell Road.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13242 W Port Royale Ln
13242 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is very spacious. Tile in all the right places. Open kitchen with island overlooks the family room and eating area. Split floor plan with master on opposite side of other bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Litchfield Manor
1 Unit Available
13629 W Evans Dr
13629 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
3073 sqft
Four bedroom home at Litchfield & Greenway! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, an over-sized, eat-in kitchen, a huge amount of pantry space, and a large family room.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10917 W Wedgewood Dr
10917 West Wedgewood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1886 sqft
Newly Remodeled with Modern Touches. Quartz Countertops, Finished garage, all Modern "Wood Look" Tile throughout. Full Patio with Gutters. Must see to appreciate. Call or Text Dan 623-512-2525 to view or Apply Online at Time2Rent.com

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13562 W. Tara Lane
13562 West Tara Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1649 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS A DEN IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1649 square feet at West Point Towne Center in Surprise.
City Guide for El Mirage, AZ

Even though it’s no mirage, this little town is only nine square miles in size and it’s easy to miss.

El Mirage stayed true to its beginnings as a little town for a long time and didn’t become incorporated as a real town until 1951. But when the Phoenix metropolitan area started to grow rapidly, the city limits expanded west to include El Mirage. It’s located right in between two other rapidly growing Phoenix suburbs, Sun City and Surprise.  Now El Mirage is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Phoenix/Mesa metropolitan area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in El Mirage, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for El Mirage renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

