5051 N Sabino Canyon Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:01 AM

5051 N Sabino Canyon Road

5051 North Sabino Valley Place · (800) 635-7882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5051 North Sabino Valley Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2111 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Recently remodeled 2BR/2BA Catalina Foothills condo with breathtaking mountain views in a gated community. This Tucson vacation rental features high wood beamed ceiling, split bedrooms, zoned AC & heat, all new furniture, ceramic tile flooring, custom paint, private patios, cable and internet, romantic electric fireplace and an open kitchen with corian counters. The Ventana Vista Condo resort style amenities include heated pool & 2 spas, tennis court, clubhouse, bbq areas, exercise facilities and just a short walk to Sabino Canyon Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road have any available units?
5051 N Sabino Canyon Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road have?
Some of 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5051 N Sabino Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5051 N Sabino Canyon Road has units with air conditioning.
