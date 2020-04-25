All apartments in Avondale
Last updated October 27 2019 at 5:14 PM

603 North 4th Avenue

603 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

603 North 4th Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
North Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome with one car garage and one car carport! Fresh paint on the interior and ready for immediate move in! Downstairs has a kitchen, living room, one bedroom, and one bath. Upstairs are two bedrooms and one bath, Master bedroom has private bathroom. Washer/dryer/fridge all included with the home. House is all tile and laminate flooring. Fenced in patio in the back yard and washer dryer included with the home! Ready for immediate move in!

One small dog under 25 pounds ok with $45 per month pet rent. Ready for immediate move in!$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 North 4th Avenue have any available units?
603 North 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 North 4th Avenue have?
Some of 603 North 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 North 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
603 North 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 North 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 North 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 603 North 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 603 North 4th Avenue offers parking.
Does 603 North 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 North 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 North 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 603 North 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 603 North 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 603 North 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 603 North 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 North 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

