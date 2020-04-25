603 North 4th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome with one car garage and one car carport! Fresh paint on the interior and ready for immediate move in! Downstairs has a kitchen, living room, one bedroom, and one bath. Upstairs are two bedrooms and one bath, Master bedroom has private bathroom. Washer/dryer/fridge all included with the home. House is all tile and laminate flooring. Fenced in patio in the back yard and washer dryer included with the home! Ready for immediate move in!



One small dog under 25 pounds ok with $45 per month pet rent. Ready for immediate move in!$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.