3761 West Wayne Lane

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

A must-see, amazing 4 Bed 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anthem, including a community center with community pool!



The spacious floor plan provides room to breathe and room to entertain. The home includes a full bed/bath suite on the first level, a spacious master on the upper level, and a generous loft area. Storage space abounds. One look and you’ll agree this is your new home.



Assistive animals only.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.