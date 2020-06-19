All apartments in Anthem
3761 West Wayne Lane

3761 West Wayne Lane · (602) 910-2004
Location

3761 West Wayne Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3190 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
A must-see, amazing 4 Bed 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anthem, including a community center with community pool!

The spacious floor plan provides room to breathe and room to entertain. The home includes a full bed/bath suite on the first level, a spacious master on the upper level, and a generous loft area. Storage space abounds. One look and you’ll agree this is your new home.

Assistive animals only.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3761 West Wayne Lane have any available units?
3761 West Wayne Lane has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3761 West Wayne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3761 West Wayne Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3761 West Wayne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3761 West Wayne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3761 West Wayne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3761 West Wayne Lane does offer parking.
Does 3761 West Wayne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3761 West Wayne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3761 West Wayne Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3761 West Wayne Lane has a pool.
Does 3761 West Wayne Lane have accessible units?
No, 3761 West Wayne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3761 West Wayne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3761 West Wayne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3761 West Wayne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3761 West Wayne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
