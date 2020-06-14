All apartments in Sherwood
15 Powhatan Drive
15 Powhatan Drive

15 Powhattan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15 Powhattan Dr, Sherwood, AR 72120

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated 2Bd/1.5 Ba townhouse in Sherwood ! Nice space throughout and a great location ! Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Powhatan Drive have any available units?
15 Powhatan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherwood, AR.
Is 15 Powhatan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Powhatan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Powhatan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Powhatan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherwood.
Does 15 Powhatan Drive offer parking?
No, 15 Powhatan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15 Powhatan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Powhatan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Powhatan Drive have a pool?
No, 15 Powhatan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 Powhatan Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Powhatan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Powhatan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Powhatan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Powhatan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Powhatan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
